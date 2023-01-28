The European Union on Saturday denounced this week’s attacks in Jerusalem and urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last resort.

“The European Union fully recognises Israel’s legitimate security concerns, as evidenced by the latest terrorist attacks, but it has to be stressed that lethal force must only be used as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life," said the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Seven people died on Friday in a gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning.

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Borrell said the EU “strongly condemns" the attacks in Jerusalem, which it called “acts of insane violence and hate".

He also stressed that Israeli forces had killed 30 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year.

Borrell added that last year’s toll, when “more than 150 people were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including 30 children", was “the highest number since the end of the second intifada in 2005".

He said it was “urgent … to reverse this spiral of violence and engage in meaningful efforts to restart peace negotiations. We call on all parties not to react to provocations."

