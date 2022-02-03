Home » News » World » Joe Biden Says ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi Killed in Syria Raid by US Military

US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place, said Biden.

AFP
Washington // Updated: February 03, 2022, 18:48 IST

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the leader of the Islamic State group had been “taken off the battlefield" by US forces in Syria.

“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden added, using another acronym for IS.

Biden was scheduled to make public remarks early Thursday on the operation.

first published: February 03, 2022, 18:44 IST