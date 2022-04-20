Joe Biden to Announce Another Large Military Aid Package for Ukraine, Sources Say

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected in the coming days that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.

