Joe Biden to Speak on Ukraine Tensions at 9:00 pm GMT: White House

President Joe Biden will make public remarks Friday on tensions around Ukraine, where a large Russian military force has deployed ahead of what Washington warns could be an imminent large-scale attack, the White House said.

The address at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) will be “an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine," the White House said.

Biden was due to hold a conference call with fellow NATO allies ahead of his remarks, officials said.

