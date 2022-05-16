Joe Biden to Travel to Buffalo on Tuesday After US Supermarket Shooting Kills 10

US President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo, New York Tuesday after 10 people were shot and killed in an alleged racist attack at a grocery store there, the White House said Sunday.

“The President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House statement said.

Wearing heavy body armor and wielding an AR-15 assault rifle, the shooter killed 10 people and wounded three others — almost all of them Black — before threatening to turn the gun on himself. Police said officers talked the gunman down before arresting him.

The suspect, identified as Payton Gendron, was arraigned late Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail, the Erie County district attorney’s office said. He pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Parishioners were attending a banquet following a morning church service when the gunman began his rampage, authorities said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.