Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 16:28 IST
Kyiv, Ukraine
Joe Biden Ukraine Visit LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. The surprising visit also showed Washington’s “unflagging commitment” in defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Read More
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. Biden delivered remarks and met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.
Russia has ‘no chance’ to win, Zelensky says during Joe Biden visit to Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday in which he also vowed Washington’s “unflagging commitment" in defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity. “I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," Biden was quoted as saying in a White House statement.
The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives. Zelensky is pressing allies to speed up delivery of pledged weapon systems and is calling on the West to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine — something that Biden to date has declined to do.
