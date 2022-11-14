Joe Biden's Granddaughter to Get Married This November, 19th Wedding in White House History

US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden will marry Peter Neal in a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall. The event is scheduled for November 19.

Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer and her fiance, Peter Neal, 24, is in law school.

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. “We cant wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

The wedding will be the first occasion when the sitting president’s granddaughter walks down the aisle as a bride in the White House. It will be the 10th documented wedding in the White House, which has witnessed 18 weddings so far, mostly of the president’s daughters.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is still in the planning stages of the wedding festivities, adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.

Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House, LaRosa said.

The last White House wedding was that of Pete Souza, President Barack Obamas official photographer, to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

In 2008, Jenna Bush and Henry Hager had their wedding reception at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association.

First lady Jill Biden said she’s excited to see her granddaughter “planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own, and she’s just so beautiful," according to AP.

(With input from AP)

