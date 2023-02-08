Did US First lady Jill Biden just kiss Kamala Harris’s husband on the lip?’ - that’s the question doing rounds on social media on Wednesday after a video of the First lady kissing Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband has gone viral.

Several reports claimed Jill Biden kissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff on the lips ahead of the State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address at the national Capitol, the first after he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The moment of the two sharing a kiss went viral on social media soon after the incident.

According to Fox News, Jill Biden kissed Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, ‘on the lips’ ahead of the State of the Union Address. A clip showing the two ‘kissing’ went viral on Twitter, with several social media users passing remarks.

“Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips. Didn’t see that one coming," a person said on Twitter.

“Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala’s husband on the LIPS?!," another Twitter user said.

Another user wrote, “Jill Biden kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips. The State of the Union is now a reality show."

Advertisement

After the Republicans seized control of the House of Representatives, Biden is giving his first significant speech before a divided Congress.

President Joe Biden called on Republicans in his State of the Union address Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he sought to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Advertisement

The backdrop of the annual address was markedly different from the previous two years, with a Republican speaker sitting behind Biden and GOP lawmakers in the audience preparing to scrutinize both his administration and his policies.

But the challenges for Biden are many: economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China and more. And signs of the past trauma at the Capitol, most notably the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, was unavoidable, with a large fence encircling the complex as lawmakers and those in attendance faced tighter-than-usual security measures.

Read all the Latest News here