John Fetterman’s Pennsylvania Senate Win Brings ‘Giant’ Relief for the Democrats

Weeks ahead of the midterms the race looked over for John Fetterman as he was recovering from a stroke. He was facing American TV star Dr Oz aka Mehmet Oz who was being backed by former US President Donald Trump and during the TV debate last month, the attacks went personal and Fetterman struggled, much to the glee of his detractors and Dr Oz.

However, on Tuesday night Fetterman emerged victorious and was present at an election night event near Braddock, where he served 13 years as mayor. “This campaign has always been about fighting for anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up. This race is for the future of every community across Pennsylvania, for every small town or person that ever felt left behind," Fetterman was quoted as saying by news agency the Guardian.

The 6ft8in tall Democrat was proving to be a costly choice for the party. Projected as a left-leaning politician, the Democrats felt he would be one of the primary reasons why they would lose Pennsylvania. On Election Night, he didn’t.

“I’m proud of what we ran on. Protecting a woman’s right to choose, raising the minimum wage," Fetterman told his supporters and thanked his wife for filling in as he was recovering from his stroke.

Pennsylvanians speaking to the Guardian pointed out that unlike Dr Oz, Fetterman served the people of the state, first as Braddock’s mayor and then as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

Such was his dedication to Braddock, that he tattooed every date a life was taken while he was mayor of Braddock and also the city’s zip code on his arms.

To Pennsylvanians Mehmet Oz may have just been an outsider who relocated to Pennsylvania after the pandemic but he won 47.4% of the votes polled compared to 50.2% of Fetterman, which indicates that Trump’s backing may have helped but not enough for him to cross the finish line.

Fetterman’s looks and height have made him famous. He always dresses down and refuses to wear a suit or appear for photos. This has helped him win over a small section of Trump supporters and the low-income white working-class voters who now feel the Democrats are a bunch of elitists.

