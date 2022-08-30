Police arrested a Pakistani journalist last week for allegedly attributing ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to ex-prime minister Imran Khan, local news media outlets reported. The Rawalpindi police registered a case against journalist Waqar Satti, according to news agency Dawn.

The case against Satti was launched based on a complaint lodged by a cable operator. The cable operator, Chaudhry Nasir, said that he came across a tweet where a man who identified as Waqar Satti tweeted about why he hates former prime minister Khan and listed reasons for him going against the former prime minister.

Chaudhry Nasir in the FIR also said that Satti allegedly disrespected Islam. “Imran Khan has not mentioned any such words mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet - in any of his speeches," Nasir wrote in his FIR while adding that Satti’s tweet hurt the beliefs of thousands of other Muslims.

Advertisement

The filing of the case shows that Pakistan is growing increasingly unsafe for journalists. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) ranks Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous place for practising journalism.

A senior journalist was also shot dead last week by unidentified miscreants, in a separate incident. The incident occurred in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh province. The journalist, Muhammad Younis, was on his way to his farmland which is located in Manganwala on his motorbike when two men hiding in a nearby filed appeared and opened fire at Younis, killing him on the spot. The assailants then fled the scene.

Following the killing, the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has sought a report from Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO). The District Police Officer (DPO) from Jhang, Rashid Hidayat, set up a team of expert officers to ensure immediate arrest of the killers.

More than 138 journalists have been killed in the last decade while performing their duties. The country remains among the top 10 countries where perpetrators of attacks on journalists and media go unpunished. Journalists in Pakistan face threats if they find damning reports about clerics, powerful politicians and the Pakistan army.

Advertisement

(with inputs from ANI and Dawn)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here