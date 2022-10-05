Kabul: Explosion at Mosque in Vicinity of Taliban Interior Ministry; Several Feared Dead

A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, with several feared dead. No official word has, however, come from the Taliban yet regarding any casualties.

“The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at the ministry’s mosque when the congregational prayer was ongoing.

More details are awaited.

(With Reuters inputs)

