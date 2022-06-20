Kabul Gurdwara Attack: PM Modi Pens Letter To Afghan Sikh Community, Hails Their ‘Spirit Of Courage’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter penned to members of Afghan Sikh community praised their courage in the aftermath of the attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Sri Gobind Singh Sahib in Kabul on Saturday.

“Let me salute your spirit of courage and resilience against the barbaric attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Sri Gobind Singh Sahib Ji in Kabul on 18th June, 2022," the Prime Minister said in his letter.

“The terrorist assault on a place of worship and targeting of innocent civilian population is a ghastly act against humanity," PM Modi said.

PM Modi extended his condolences to the families of Swinder Singh and Ahmed Moradi, who is an Afghan worker at the gurdwara, both of whom died in the attack on Saturday.

“I would like to offer my prayers for the victims of the terror attack, Late Shri Swinder Singh and Gurudwara employee Ahmed Moradi, an Afghan citizen. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family members," PM Modi said.

“I also pray for the early recovery of three mernbers of the community who were seriously injured in the terrorist attack. I wish to express India’s solidarity with the Afghan Hindu-Sikh community at this difficult moment of suffering and pain," he further added.

The District 11 area of Kabul where the gurdwara is located faced an attack from the terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State entered the holy site and open fired at worshippers. Later due to the intervention of security forces, an explosive-laden vehicle was halted from entering the premises.

Blasts were heard and shops were on fire following the attack. More than three people were injured.

The attack occurred in the morning when more than 30 people were inside the temple premises.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that Taliban officials were in possession of prior information of an attack being planned on a gurdwara in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul and adequate security measures were in place at the Sikh temple.

Fingers are being pointed at the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province who over the past few months have increased attacks on religious and ethnic minorities.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

