Kailia Posey, The Girl From The Popular Grinning Girl GIF, Passes Away, Says Mother

Kailia Posey, of the ‘Grinning Girl’ meme GIF fame and participant in 2012 reality show, Toddlers & Tiaras, died by suicide earlier this week on Monday. Kailia was found at Birch Bay State Park in Washington state, kilometres away from the Canadian border.

Her family confirmed that the reality TV show star who became one of the most recognizable faces on the internet died by suicide.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," Kailia’s family was quoted as saying by entertainment news website TMZ.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted on Facebook.

She appeared in Toddlers & Tiaras when she was five years old. In one episode, she is caught grinning during the shoot which is one of the most popular GIFs on the internet. It is also among the most used GIFs on the internet.

Kailia took part in the Miss Teen USA pageant in Washington state and finished in the runners-up position.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER:Suicide helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

