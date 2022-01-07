Kamala Harris Was Inside Party Headquarters When Pipe Bomb Was Found Outside: Report

US vice president Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic party’s headquarters on January 6 last year, when a pipe bomb was discovered inside, according to reports by news agencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was not able to find the person who wore a gray hooded top and according to the investigation agency is the main suspect who allegedly planted the explosive outside the building where the US vice president was present.

People from the FBI familiar with the events that transpired on January 6 last year, told news agency Reuters that Harris, then the vice-president elect, was evacuated from the the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters moments after the discovery of the pipe bomb.

They also said that they discovered two bombs that day - one planted next to a park bench and another in an alley behind the Republican National Committee headquarters.

The officials also told Reuters that the explosives were planted the night before and were defused soon after they were discovered. Investigation agencies have so far arrested at least 700 people and charged at least 300 with felonies for storming the Capitol Hill building claiming that former US president Donald Trump was cheated out of a presidential race, despite Biden winning by 7 million votes.

Both US president Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attacked the former US president Trump and the Republican party - without taking their names - on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol Hill building in a failed attempt to stop both Houses of the US Congress from validating Biden’s win.

Harris on Thursday appealed to fellow US citizens to ensure that they defend democracy and democratic processes. “The fragility of democracy is this: that if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand; it will falter and fail," Harris was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

“We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and peddling lies and misinformation by some radical faction that may be newly resurgent but whose roots run old," she further added.

