Kate Says Prince Harry’s 'Spare' Made Her Sick; Insider Hints at Reconciliation before Coronation

A UK royal family insider told news outlets that Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are ‘feeling sick to their stomachs’ after hearing what Prince Harry wrote about them in his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare.’

The book was released on January 10 and received mixed reviews, with many accusing Prince Harry of washing dirty ‘family’ laundry in public. Harry also accused Prince William of physically assaulting him over a comment the latter made regarding his wife, Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton also said that Harry’s comments made her furious and held her brother-in-law accountable for the souring of relationship between both brothers, according to a report by Radar Online.

“Kate doesn’t even recognize this person Harry’s become. He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out," a royal family insider familiar with the developments told Radar Online.

The person said that Kate wished King Charles to respond to the allegations but said she understands why the Royal Family has been silent. The Royal family has not yet responded to the allegations made by Prince Harry.

The insider also revealed that the royal family stands alongside Kate.

Despite Kate Middleton’s comments, a recent report revealed that a reconciliation between the royal family and Harry is possible ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

A report by the Sunday Times revealed that a meeting between the parties could be possible ahead of May 6. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable. It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed," another royal insider familiar with the developments told the Sunday Times.

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The King can do it," the person added, according to the Sunday Times.

