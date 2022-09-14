Kazakhstan Restores Old Name of Capital City as People Snub Former Strongman President

Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed to restore the name of the Kazakhstan capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana. The city was renamed three years ago as Nur-Sultan by Tokayev to honour his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev after he stepped down in 2019.

Former president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is known to have ruled the country with an iron fist and was the first leader of independent Kazakhstan after it freed itself from the Soviet Union. He led the country for three decades.

The confirmation of the restoration came from the current president’s spokesperson Ruslan Zheliban who said the name was restored following an initiative by a group of MPs.

Naming the capital Nur-sultan was one of the first steps Tokayev took after coming to power. Nazarbayev relocated the capital of Kazakhstan from Almaty to Astana in 1997.

It was a controversial move because Astana is relatively isolated in the northern steppes and witnesses severely cold winters when temperatures drop as low as -51°C (-60°F).

The city was adorned with architectural marvels and had an observation tower where visitors could place their hands in a print of Nazarbayev’s.

However, despite stepping down from the presidency the former president Nazarbayev retained enormous influence on Kazakhstan’s ruling party and the nation’s security council.

This changed in January 2022 when protests erupted all over the country with people demanding that the former president and his close aides be stripped of the powers they enjoy after the government raised the fuel prices.

The central Asian country is home to some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Though large numbers of injuries and detentions and over 225 deaths were reported due to lack of freedom of press in the country, news coverage of the protests were limited.

At least 10,000 people were said to have been detained. Troops were called from Russia and a security-bloc led by it to curb the protests.

Earlier in June, people of Kazakhstan voted for constitutional changes in a referendum which saw the end of Nazarbayev’s three-decade grip on central Asia’s richest country.

