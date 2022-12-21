‘Keep Them Safe, Pak’: Chinese Officials Say Staff Threatened in Sindh | Exclusive Details from Letter

Ensure effective measures for the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, Chinese officials have written to the authorities in Sindh, in a letter exclusively accessed by CNN-News18.

The request to the Sindh government has come from a Chinese construction company, whose staff is deployed in Malir Karachi.

According to the letter, armed personnel visited the site, asked the staff for money and threatened them.

Since 2016, 10 major attacks have been reported on Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

In October, a Chinese dental patient was attacked in Karachi by an armed man. In July, too, BLA female fighter carried out a suicide attack on Karachi University.

CONCERNS RAISED IN NOV

China’s Xi Jinping had expressed concerns with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the safety of its citizens in Balochistan and Gwadar regions who are working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

“I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel going to Pakistan for cooperation," Xi told Sharif in their meeting at the ornate Great Hall of People in Beijing, according to an official statement.

The Pakistani PM reaffirmed his commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan during his two-day visit to China from November 1.

CHINESE SECURITY?

During the bilateral meeting, both sides decided to counter all threats and designs against CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship. The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s determination and “vigorous measures" in this regard.

With recurring attacks on its workers, China is reportedly pressing Pakistan to permit the Chinese security agencies to provide security for their personnel which, according to press reports, Islamabad is resisting as it meant boots on the ground for Chinese armed forces.

Both countries had in November decided to enhance “cooperation, trust and communication between their armed forces" with mil-to-mil visits, joint exercises and military training, underscoring stronger strategic defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan is an important factor of peace and stability in the region.

