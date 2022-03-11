Kerala Youth Joined Islamic State Khorasan, Detonated Suicide Vest On His Wedding Night

The terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan in its latest issue said that an Indian recruit was recently killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan, news agency Hindustan Times reported citing a report from Voice Of Khorasan, a publication launched by the terrorist group.

The report by HT said that the person was known by his pseudonym Najeeb-al Hindi and said that he hailed from Kerala. The 23-year old was an M.Tech student. The article in the terrorist group’s publication pointed out that he travelled to Khorasan province, where the group is active, with the aim to fight for the IS-K.

The report also highlighted that he married a Pakistani woman who was a relative of another fighter of the IS-K. Over the years, the spread of radical Islam through online outlets and social media has led to indoctrination of several youth from India, mostly from Kerala.

Advertisement

In Nangarhar, during an operation, in 2019, at least 25 Indians were captured. Among those 13 were women and there were also some children.

The report by the terrorist group publication said that Najeeb-al Hindi left on the night of his marriage to launch a suicide attack somewhere in Pakistan.

The Islamic State-Khorasan is turning out to be a security threat for the region as it has launched a series of attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Their constant rise also is a problem for India who have earlier said that they do not wish to see the Afghanistan soil used for terror activities. The IS-K also poses problems for the humanitarian efforts India and other nations want to undertake to help Afghanistan out of the humanitarian crisis.

A report by the BBC news agency says that there are more than 3,000 fighters. The IS-K recent victims were from Pakistan’s Peshawar when the group using suicide bombers killing more than 60 people and 200 worshippers. The group targeted a Shiite mosque in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani bazaar. The group is also connected to the Haqqani network who is responsible for threatening security in the region due to its ties to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.