Kidnapped Sikh Family, Including 8-month-old Baby, Found Dead in California Orchard

All four members of the Sikh family kidnapped in California earlier this week, including an eight-month old baby girl, were found dead in an orchard on Wednesday, authorities said.

The family, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, had been kidnapped on October 3 from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California. The suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, had been taken into custody on Tuesday and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

“There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a press conference on Wednesday evening. “There’s a special place in hell for this guy," he said about Salgado.

“It’s horribly, horribly senseless," he added.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.

A farm worker near the orchard had found the bodies and contacted authorities. All bodies were found close together.

“Our worst fears have been confirmed," Warnke said.

Meanwhile, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) in a press release on Thursday strongly condemned the killings. “Killing and attacking on the members of Sikh Community is becoming a daily crimes against the Sikhs in one or the other corner of the United States," it said.

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of NAPA, via the press release said, “due to daily attack on members of Sikh Community in United States, the community is living under the shadow of fear and insecurity." Chahal also urged the Government of India and United States to take immediate steps the stop the killing and attacks on the Sikh community.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to express his grief and urge action. “Heartbroken by this news and I share the grief with the bereaved families…Also appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to have a high level inquiry into the matter…" he said.

Investigation into the offence started on Monday morning when the California Highway Patrol responded to a 2020 Dodge Ram that was on fire and asked the Merced Police Department to help track down the vehicle’s owner. Roughly an hour later, Merced police officers arrived at the truck owner’s address and met with a family member there. Officers tried to contact the couple and the child’s uncle, but they were not able to reach them.

During the primary investigation, Detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped, the sheriff’s office stated on Tuesday. The kidnapping involved a gun and restraints, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office released a chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi, out of the building into a truck.

Family members said that nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that their relatives had all been wearing jewellery. In what is believed to be a financially motivated crime, Warnke had said that after the kidnappings, an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used in Atwater, about 14 kilometers north of Merced, although the kidnapper made no ransom demands.

Salgado, 48, the person of interest, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

Investigators have not found a link between Salgado and the family to show they knew each other before the kidnapping. Family members told KXTV-TV that the office for Unison Trucking Inc, the family’s business, had only opened about a week earlier.

(With agency inputs)

