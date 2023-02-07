Kim Jong Un 'Disappears' Again Amid Rumours About his Health Ahead of Massive Military Parade This Week

As North Korea gears up for a massive parade this week and another major event on February 16, speculations are rife about the leader of the country – Kim Jong Un.

Several reports suggest that Kim Jong Un may actually be missing and that he hasn’t been seen in public for over a month now. According to NK News, a South Korean-based outlet, Kim Jong skipped a key meeting that was held on Thursday ahead of the grand military parade this week.

This disappearance is the second longest for the Korean leader who has been ‘missing’ for 35 days and counting. The last time he took a break this long was in 2014, when he was not seen in public for 40 days, reports NK News.

Some of Kim Jong’s shorter breaks were in May 2021 and in April 2020. All these breaks came amid signs and rumors of significant health issues that Kim Jong was reportedly facing that were keeping him away from public view.

The Politburo meeting held on Sunday was the third meeting that Kim Jon reportedly skipped, according to state media.

However, according to AFP, Kim Jong reportedly oversaw a meeting on Monday. In that meeting, North Korea’s top army officials said they would expand and intensify military drills to ensure their readiness for war.

North Korea celebrates the founding anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday and the “Day of the Shining Star" on February 16. The latter is the birthday of Kim Jong Il, son of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung and father of Kim Jong Un. Preparations for the massive parade have been under way since December in Pyongyang.

Kim recently called for an “exponential" increase in Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, including mass-producing tactical nuclear weapons and developing new missiles for nuclear counterstrikes.

(With AFP inputs)

