King Charles Gets Booed in Edinburgh During Proclamation; 2 Arrested, Sparking Free Speech Concerns

The announcement or the royal proclamation of Charles III as King was met with some heckles and boos on Sunday in Scotland’s Edinburgh.

Some members of the crowd who gathered in central Edinburgh to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms formally announce King Charles III’s succession from Queen Elizabeth II responded with boos.

Those boos and jeers were drowned out by a louder chant of ‘God Save the King’ and soon the national anthem with a three-gun salute drowned out the individual sounds.

Soon afterwards a woman appeared from the crowd with a banner which read ‘Abolish Monarchy’ along with an expletive expression. There were people applauding when the police took her away but some members of the crowd could be heard saying: “Let her go. This is free speech."

The reactions to the queen’s death and the royal announcements have been varied on social media as well as in real life.

While many have rushed to Edinburgh and are already queuing up in London to pay their final respects, many have protested and demanded that monarchy and the social class structure which values people on the basis of their birth should come to an end.

On social media while some mourn the passing of the queen who was seen as a sign of stability, many have also called for accountability for the crimes committed during the colonial era under the name of the crown.

However, the arrest of the woman has caused concern among free speech campaigners. Scotland’s police have arrested two people and in Oxford one man was arrested and then de-arrested, the BBC reported.

The 22-year-old woman was charged for creating ruckus outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh and is now slated to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, told BBC that it was concerning how the police dealt with the woman.

The other arrest was made when a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after he allegedly heckled Prince Andrew.

Police also ushered away a man wielding a sign that read ‘Not my King’ outside the Parliament building at Westminster Hall shortly before King Charles III and Queen Consort’s arrival.

