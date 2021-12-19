Home » News » World » Kremlin Convinced WHO Will Approve Sputnik V Vaccine Within Months: Report

Kremlin Convinced WHO Will Approve Sputnik V Vaccine Within Months: Report

Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. (File photo: PTI)
The Kremlin said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards.

Reuters
Moscow // Updated: December 19, 2021, 22:45 IST

The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia’s flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards.

first published: December 19, 2021, 22:45 IST