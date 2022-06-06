Kremlin Denounces 'Hostile' Closures of European Airspace for Russian Foreign Minister

AFP
Updated: June 06, 2022, 16:03 IST
Moscow on Monday denounced the “hostile" actions of several European countries after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel a visit to Serbia over airspace closures.
“Such hostile actions against our country can cause certain problems," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while insisting that Russia and Serbia would continue contacts.
