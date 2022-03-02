Kremlin Says Ready For Talks But Ukraine Media Claims Plans Reinstall Yanukovych In Motion

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to resume discussions to bring peace in Ukraine. “Our delegation will be ready to continue talks" Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. He said that the Russian delegation expects talks to resume on Wednesday evening.

Peskov further added that the Russian president’s aide Vladimir Medinsky remains as the top negotiator on Ukraine. He did not say where the next round of talks would take place. The first round of talks took place in Minsk but failed to yield results.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, however, alleged that Russia only seeks to erase Ukraine while commenting on the bombing of Babi Yar, the site of World War II’s biggest slaughter of Kyiv Jews. “They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian news agency the Kyiv Independent claimed citing people familiar with the developments that Russia plans to reinstall Viktor Yanukovych as the president of Ukraine. Citing the people mentioned above, it further said that Yanukovych is in Minsk and is waiting for Russian forces to remove current president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian forces claimed that they took control of the city of Kherson after defeating the Ukrainian forces. Shelling in the city of Kharkiv continued and Russian paratroopers landed in the city spurring immediate clashes between both armies.

The coastal city of Mariupol, near the Black Sea, also saw a rise in hostilities. According to news agency Sputnik News, the Russian forces with help from the armies of the so-called republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have blocked access to the coastal city. The city’s mayor told Ukrainian media that the fight to fend off Russian forces from Mariupol continues.

