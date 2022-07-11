Kyiv Condemns Russia's Fast-track Citizenship for Ukrainians

Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Monday condemned a decree from President Vladimir Putin that simplified the Russian citizenship procedure for all Ukrainians.
“The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the ministry said in a statement.
