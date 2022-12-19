'Proud of You': Macron Consoles Distraught Mbappe After Defeat to Argentina in World Cup Final

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday consoled the French football team after their loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

After a narrow win for Argentina in the penalties, Macron approached the football team at the Qatar’s Lusail Stadium and went to console the team. Mbappe was distraught after France lost the World Cup final narrowly against Argentina.

ALSO READ | Riots Break Out in Paris, Other Cities After World Cup Loss as French Fans Clash with Police; Tear Gas, Batons Deployed

He was approached by Macron, who offered words of consolation to the French star forward. Visuals from the stadium showed the French President consoling star forward Kylian Mbappe, whose hat-trick ensured the game ended level at 3-3 following extra time.

Advertisement

In one of the photos viral on the internet, Macron was seen on his haunches, consoling a dejected Kylian Mbappe.

The French President later tweeted in support of the French football team and wrote “Fiers de vous" meaning “Proud of you". He also shared a one-and-a-half-minute video where he is seen consoling the players in the French dressing room.

He also congratulated the Argentina team for their victory moments after they won.

“Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Mbappe was also approached by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the penalty shoot-out.

Kylian Mbappe was one of the best players on the pitch, scoring a hat-trick and becoming the second player to achieve this feat in World Cup finals since Brazilian legend Pele.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Messi vs Mbappe Show at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Has Fans Bowing Down With Memes

However, the Qatar World Cup made sure that one player, who is set to lead Les Bleus for years to come is the astonishing Mbappe.

He only turns 24 on Tuesday and yet has already won one World Cup and become the first player in 60 years to score in successive finals.

Given his age, his peak may still be to come as France eye the European Championship and, beyond that, the 2026 World Cup.

This World Cup has been “a passing of the baton between one generation coming to the final stage of their careers to a new generation led by Mbappe," said Lloris.

Read all the Latest News here