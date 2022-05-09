Lankan PM Mahinda’s Supporters Clash With Protesters In Colombo, Debate On No-Trust Motion Postponed

Tense situation prevailed in Colombo on Monday as Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s supporters clashed with protesters demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksas.

Clashes broke out between both sets of supporters at Temple Trees in Colombo and according to Sri Lankan news agencies the Galle Face where the protests have been held for more than a month is now blocked.

Earlier in the day, supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa gathered at Temple Trees and urged him not to step down from the post of the prime minister. Last week reports surfaced that Mahinda may finally step down from his post following the outrage against him and his brother.

Advertisement

The protests could be a show of strength as the Sri Lankan political parties met in the Parliament to discuss the no-confidence motion tabled against the Rajapaksas.

Following the meeting, it was decided that all political parties will meet again on Wednesday to discuss the no-confidence motion against the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and also debate the declaration of emergency in the nation.

MA Sumanthiran, an MP from the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Electoral District, said that the sudden declaration of the state of emergency in Sri Lanka by the Rajapaksas was violative of Sri Lanka constitution’s Article 42.

Advertisement

The pro-Rajapaksa MPs argued that the discussion on the no-confidence motion cannot be undertaken since it was not placed in the ‘Order Book’ but later it was confirmed by Sri Lankan news agencies that Sri Lanka parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane agreed to place in the Order Book the motion against the president.

Another lawmaker and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP) said that he will stop extending support to the government to navigate the crisis if protesters were attacked at Galle Face under the pretext of nationwide emergency.

The Rajapaksas continue to face the wrath of Sri Lankan citizens as the nation faces an economic crisis. Protesters were also furious when reports surfaced that the second son and chief of staff of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his wife, left Sri Lanka on Monday morning. It remains unclear as to where the couple is headed.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Daily Mirror.lk and Newscutter.lk)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.