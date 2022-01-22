Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

>Kishida-Biden Meet: Leaders Discuss Means To Deter Chinese Aggression

US president Joe Biden and Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida held a bilateral meeting to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between both nations. The talks also focused on the growing threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region as well as on North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

>Laundrie Confessed In His Notebook That He Killed Gabby Petito

The FBI on Friday said that Brian Laundrie (23) murdered Gabby Petito (22). The duo who were in a relationship were out on a road trip but Brian returned home soon after Petito disappeared. Petito’s disappearance grabbed national headlines and attention on the case intensified after her dead body was found in Wyoming last year. Later that year Laundrie shot himself in the head leaving behind a notebook and other belongings.

>BA.2 - New Variant Fuels Cases In Denmark, UK, India; Researchers Investigate

The UK health officials found a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and identified it as BA.2. The variant is under investigation and researchers have said that it is not yet a variant of concern. The variant however has led to a large spike in cases in Denmark and 466 cases have been reported in the UK.

>Davos Summit: WEF Meet To Be Held In-Person In May

The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, from May 22-26, the World Economic Forum announced Friday. The gathering, under the theme of “Working Together, Restoring Trust", will offer leaders a chance to take stock of the state of the world and shape policies for the crucial period ahead, it said.

>Covid-19 Cases And Deaths Soar, Global Cases Tally Reaches 34.6 Million

Covid cases continued to rise spurred by the Omicron variant. The number of global daily cases leapt to a record 3.1 million this week, according to news agency AFP’s dashboard. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that Omicron is now the dominant strain in the European Union and European Economic Area (EAA).

