Latest International News Updates: Australia Reopens Its Borders, Macron To Meet Putin, Zelensky And More

>Australia To Reopen Its Borders On February 21, PM Scott Morrison Announces

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists starting February 21. The announcement marks the end of one of the world’s strictest and longest-running travel restrictions imposed since the onset of the pandemic.

>‘Deal To Avoid War Possible’: Macron Expresses Hope Ahead Of Meeting With Putin

French president Emmanuel Macron ahead of his Monday meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a ‘new balance’ and said that a deal to avoid war is possible, according to reports by news agencies.

>Moscow Terms US Report Of Imminent Ukraine Invasion as ‘Rubbish’

Moscow termed US intelligence reports as rubbish and reiterated that it does not have any plans to invade Ukraine, hours after US intelligence officials warned that Russia has amassed 70% of the military capability required for a full-scale Ukrainian invasion.

>Cyclone Batsirai Rips Open Graves, Destroyed An Entire City In Madagascar; Killed 10

Cyclone Batsirai killed at least 10 people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck Madagascar overnight, the national disaster management agency said on Sunday. The cyclone later weakened but not before wreaking havoc in the poor Indian Ocean island nation which is still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year.

>Opposed to ‘Unilateral Action’ on Kashmir, Need Peaceful Resolution, Says China After Imran Khan, Xi Meet

China on Sunday pledged closer cooperation with Pakistan under the USD 60 billion CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully while opposing any “unilateral actions" that could complicate the situation as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

