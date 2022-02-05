Latest International News Updates: Biden Asked To Work With India To Enhance Vaccine Diplomacy, Pence Rebukes Trump And More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

>‘Trump Is Wrong’: Pence Says Trump’s Move To Overturn Biden Win Was ‘Un-American’

Former vice president Mike Pence on Saturday dismissed former president Donald Trump’s claims that Pence could have stopped Joe Biden from becoming president. He slammed his former boss by saying that he was wrong to suggest to overturn the election.

>Lawmakers Urge Biden To Step Up Vaccine Diplomacy, Work With India To Strengthen Supply

Advertisement

Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul and Democratic lawmaker Joaquin Castro led a bipartisan initiative earlier this week to enhance US vaccine diplomacy as many nations depend on Russian and Chinese anti-Covid vaccines to fight the pandemic.

>Snippets from UK: With Top Aides Dumping Him, Is The Party Over for Boris Johnson?

It seems to be all falling away from Boris Johnson, five resignations among his key staff in 24 hours, and counting. A growing number of his own MPs have declared they have no confidence in him. There’s a new setback for him every day now, everyone seems to see that except him. Former Labour leader Ed Miliband now says this is a man without shame, without scruples, and a stain on British politics.

>Downing Street Resignations Threatens To Put UK PM Johnson In Further Disarray

The United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday insisted ‘change is good’ after several close aides tendered their resignations. Johnson quoted the famous Lion King in a bid to rally his remaining staff while his spokesman insisted that Johnson was still in control of Downing Street.

>Covid News From Around The World: US Recorded 100,000 Deaths In One And A Half Months; UK Body Says Uncertain Years Ahead And More

Despite the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 nations across the world are opening up. A report by the AFP showed that the pandemic is showing signs of ebbing. People across the planet were relieved as the number of new daily cases dropped by 38% in the US-Canada region. Asia and Africa saw cases drop by 16% and 21% respectively. Global cases dropped by 10% as Latin America/Caribbean zone as well as Western Asia saw cases drop by 13% and 4% respectively. Global deaths, according to an AFP report, increased globally for the fourth week in a row to 10,507 per day, recording a rise of 16%.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.