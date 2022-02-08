Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

>Biden Meets Scholz But No Clarity On Blocking Nord Stream 2; Putin Lauds Macron’s Ideas

Western allies held meetings on both sides of the Atlantic to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine as US president Joe Biden hosted German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington while French president Macron met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

>Snippets from UK: When The Music Stops And Grief Descends

The death of Lata Mangeshkar plunged Indians in Britain into grief as it did everywhere. A number of Indian groups gathered in London at various halls and centres to pay tribute to the Nightingale who was, and is, like no other. The usual Saturday night clubs music changed into tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

>Alsom Island: Missile Test Site Which Is Dubbed As North Korea’s ‘Most Hated Rock’

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed his arsenal of nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM) last month in a flurry of tests, curiosity arose regarding the test site - Alsom Island.

>‘Tooting Horns No Expression Of Great Thought’: Judge Silences Freedom Convoy Truckers

Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean on Monday granted a 10-day injunction which will disallow honking of horns by protesting truckers who are a part of the Freedom Convoy.

>Top US Govt Science Advisor Resigns Over Bullying Accusations, Apologises for ‘Causing Hurt’

Top US government science advisor Eric Lander, who helped map the human genome, resigned on Monday after being found to have bullied his staff, behavior President Joe Biden vowed he would not tolerate when he took office.

