Latest International News Updates: Canadian Police Reopen Ambassador Bridge, Russian Troops Strengthen Positions Near Ukraine's Borders And More

>Freedom Convoy Protesters Allow Reopening Of Ambassador Bridge After One Week

The Detroit International Bridge Company confirmed that the Ambassador Bridge, a key US-Canada border crossing, reopened in the late hours of Sunday night, according to news agency AFP. The Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit in the US to Windsor in Canada was shut for a week due to the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests.

>Canadian Freedom Convoy Protests Spark Copycat Demonstrations In Europe, New Zealand

The protests have spiralled out of Canada and spilled onto New Zealand as many protesters claim that Covid-19 regulations and vaccine mandates are a thing of the past even as the world slowly recovers from the Omicron rampage. Anti-Covid regulations’ protests are nothing new in Europe but the Freedom Convoy protests have given a new lease of life to protests outside Canada.

>Russian Troop Buildup Strengthens On All Sides Of Ukraine, Satellite Images Show

The Russian military buildup across the Ukrainian border in its eastern region has now risen from 100,000 troops to 130,000 troops. Satellite images shared by Maxar and analysis by Rochan Consulting shows that Russia is not only amassing troops along its western borders but troop movements have increased in Belarus and Moldova while war games continue in the Black Sea.

>Pope Francis Expresses ‘Worry’ Regarding Ukraine, Reiterates Appeal For Peaceful Resolution

Pope Francis reiterated his appeal to the Christian faithful asking them to keep Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers. His office urged world leaders to intervene and ensure that every effort is being taken to maintain peace.

>Ukraine Crisis Latest: Kuleba Demands Meet With Russia In 48 Hours; Zelensky Invites Biden

Ukraine demanded a meeting with Russia and member states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said Russia ignored questions to explain the build-up of the troops across the borders. Kuleba earlier last week also questioned Russia’s intentions under the rules of the Vienna Document.

