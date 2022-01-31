Latest International News Updates: Portugal PM Antonio Costa Wins Snap Elections, UAE Destroys Houthi Missile Launcher In Yemen And More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

>Portugal PM Antonio Costa Reelected With Absolute Majority After Snap Polls

Portugal on Monday voted for the ruling Socialists’ as they secured a majority by winning 117 seats in the 230-seat parliament. The win gives ruling Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa an absolute majority to govern solo. His government called a snap election on Sunday

>UAE Intercepts Houthi Missile, Third This Month; Claims It Destroyed Launcher In Yemen

The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry on Monday confirmed that it destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis, according to a statement it released to news agency WAM. It also said that the fragments of the missile fell in unpopulated areas and there were no casualties in the incident.

>Taliban Set To Reopen Universities, No Word On Women Attending Classes: Report

The Taliban-led government’s acting higher education minister Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that universities in the war torn nation will reopen in February. Haqqani did not specify whether female students will be able to attend classes or not.

>Canada Protests Bring Ottawa to Standstill Over Weekend; City Hall to Remain Closed

A “Freedom Convoy" of trucks joined by thousands of demonstrators brought Ottawa to a virtual standstill for a second day Sunday to protest Canada’s vaccine mandates, as other sympathetic truckers blocked a border highway into the United States.

>‘You Will See Us Taking Steps’: US Responds As North Korea Tests Powerful Hwasong-12

North Korea confirmed that it tested Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile earlier on Sunday. The Hwasong-12 missile system test was North Korea’s seventh test this month as it set the record for most number of tests conducted in a single month.

