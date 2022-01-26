Latest International News Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson Agrees To Cooperate With Police Over Partygate Scandal, France Covid Cases Continue To Soar And More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

>France Reports Record Half A Million Cases; Researchers Probe Role Of Variant BA.2

France continued to see a rise in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 501,635 new cases on Tuesday. The numbers were the first time since the onset of the pandemic that the nation recorded as many cases. Cases in France have not ebbed as compared to its other nations like the UK which saw cases fall.

>Biden Administration Repeals Workplace Vaccine Mandate

The US Supreme Court earlier blocked the implementation of the rule stating that the Labour Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate encroached significantly into the lives and health of many employees.

>Police Launches Probe Into Downing Street Parties; UK PM Johnson Agrees To Cooperate

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on Tuesday announced that it launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 Downing Street during Covid-19 pandemic.

>Boris Johnson Greets India On Republic Day

UK prime minister Boris Johnson sent Republic Day greetings to India. “The UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced," he said. “As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship," said the UK PM.

>Netherlands To Relax Covid-19 Restrictions

The Dutch government will lift some of its strictest Covid-19 rules allowing bars, restaurants and museums to reopen. Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced the relaxation of rules despite the nation recording more than 60,000 daily infections over the past two days.

