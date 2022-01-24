Latest International News Updates: US Asks Embassy Staff To Evacuate Ukraine, UAE Intercepts Missiles and More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

The US state department told citizens that it has authorised voluntary departure of its non-essential staff from the embassies. It asked its citizens to evacuate the former Soviet nation as early as possible saying that it might not be able to do so once there is an incursion from Moscow.

UAE Intercepts Two Missiles Headed Towards Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that it intercepted two missiles targeting Abu Dhabi, news agency AP reported. The state-run WAM news agency said that fragments of the missile fell over the city, harming none. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Dutch tourist was detained in Poland’s Oswiecim which is home to Auschwitz-Birkenau - a Holocaust memorial remembering those dead during the Holocaust. The Dutch tourist was engaging in Nazi propaganda and agreed to pay the fine.

Protesters took to the streets in Brussels and Washington protesting Covid-19 regulations and vaccine mandates. In Brussels, protesters and police clashed, forcing the latter to lob tear gas shells and fire water cannons. In Washington, protesters demanded that vaccine mandates be withdrawn.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday

