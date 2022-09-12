Latest Updates on Queen’s Last Rites: King Charles, Senior Royals to Mount Vigil for Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh

Days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, mourners would get their first opportunity to pay their final respects to the queen whose flag-draped casket will be kept at the St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital Edinburgh for public viewing. The coffin was brought here after a 6-hour road journey from Balmoral Castle where the Queen died last week.

Thousands of people are expected to line up for the chance to see their beloved Queen for one last time. Yesterday, people lined the streets of towns and villages along the 290-kilometre route from the Balmoral estate with some cheering, throwing flowers and a few even shedding tears.

King Charles III himself will mount the vigil and is scheduled to walk behind his mother’s coffin in a sombre procession leading from Holyroodhouse palace.

Charles and his queen consort Camilla flying to Edinburgh on Monday and will join other senior royals on foot behind her hearse, flanked by soldiers, in a procession to take her along historic Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to the 12th century St Giles’ Cathedral.

The coffin will be carried into the stone cathedral and a minister will lead a service of “prayer and reflection" for the queen. Her coffin will remain there for 24 hours to allow people of Scotland to pay their last respects.

The queen’s body will then be flown to London on Tuesday by Royal Air Force jet to an airfield near London. The coffin will be accompanied by the queen’s daughter Princess Anne, and driven to Buckingham Palace.

The following day, the royals will follow the coffin, carried on a gun carriage, to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until the day of the funeral.

At least a million people are expected to come to view the Queen’s coffin in London. Officials have also warned that people should expect to wait “many hours" and possibly even to queue up overnight to get a glimpse of the Queen.

The funeral itself is set to be watched worldwide with numerous heads of state including US President Joe Biden expected to attend the event.

