Leicester Violence: 20-year-old Arrested, Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison

Leicester police arrested one man and sentenced him to 10 months in prison following the unrest over the weekend. Leicester police officials have so far arrested 47 people for their involvement in last week’s violence.

The city saw disorder in its neighbourhoods after unrest broke out between two groups following a cricket match on August 28 between India and Pakistan.

The intensity of the violence was such that police forces were diverted from the Queen’s funeral in London to ensure Leicestershire had enough police resources to contain any untoward incident that could stem from the ongoing unrest. Saturday and Sunday witnessed widespread disorder in the city neighborhood.

Leicester Police said they arrested Amos Noronha and a magistrate sent him to prison for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon. No details regarding Noronha’s crime were released.

Advertisement

Unrest broke out in parts of the city when a Muslim restaurant in Leicester disrespected the Indian flag before the final result of the first Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on August 28.

Supporters of the Pakistan national cricket team, some of whom were also residents of the UK, on September 4 created a ruckus by bringing almost 10,000 youth from Birmingham following their team’s victory.

Leicester Police also confirmed that some arrests were made from the Birmingham region.

“A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison following his arrest during the disorder in east Leicester. Amos Noronha, of Illingworth Road, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) and pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon," the statement said.

“An additional 18 people were arrested on Sunday night for a number of offences including affray, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder. A total of 47 people have been arrested for offences in relation to the unrest in the east of the city. Some of those arrested were from out of the city, including some people from Birmingham," the statement by Leicester Police said.

Leicester Police also expressed concern and said that the impact of the disorder on the communities living in Leicester is not acceptable.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here