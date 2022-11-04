'Liberated 43 Years Ago': Iran President Responds to Joe Biden's 'Going to Free Iran' Remark

Iran’s president on Friday gave a stern reply to US President Joe Biden after the latter vowed to free Iran. President Ebrahim Raisi said that the country had already been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“Maybe he said this because of a lack of concentration… He said we aim to liberate Iran," Iran president Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech.

“Mr. President! Iran was liberated 43 years ago, and it’s determined not to become your captive again. We will never become a milk cow," he added.

The remark comes after US President Joe Biden told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran" after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through Iran.

Advertisement

Iran is currently witnessing nationwide demonstrations which were triggered following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s security forces.

“Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran," Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon."

Biden made the comments as supporters in the crowd held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN."

The Biden administration has faced growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal because of the protests.

The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.

176 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests sparked by Amini’s death.

Advertisement

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has issued only rare comments on the protests, accused the United States of seeking to manipulate Iranians by supporting the demonstrations.

Read all the Latest News here