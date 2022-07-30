Lights Out, Heat Dialled Down: How EU Countries Tackle Energy Crisis as Russia Reduces Gas Supply

The energy stand-off between Moscow and Europe has further escalated as Russia on July 27 delivered less gas to Europe on July 27 in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season.

This comes a day after EU countries approved a weakened emergency plan to curb gas demand after striking compromise deals to limit cuts for some countries, hoping lower consumption will ease the impact in case Moscow stops supplies altogether.

The plan highlights fear that countries will be unable to meet goals to refill storage and keep their citizens warm during the winter months and that Europe’s fragile economic growth may take another hit if gas will have to be rationed.

How are EU countries dealing with decreased energy supply?

Germany

Germany, Europe’s top economy and its largest importer of Russian gas, has been particularly hit by supply cuts since mid-June, with its gas importer Uniper requiring a 15 billion euro ($15.21 billion) state bailout as a result.

Finance minister Christian Lindner said he was open to the use of nuclear power to avoid an electricity shortage. The country has said it could extend the life of its three remaining nuclear plants that produce 6% of its power, if Russia were to cut it off from its gas.

Cities in Germany are switching off spotlights on public monuments, turning off fountains, and imposing cold showers on municipal swimming pools and sports halls, as the country races to reduce its energy consumption in the face of a looming Russian gas crisis.

Hanover became the first large city to announce energy-saving measures, including turning off hot water in the showers and bathrooms of city-run buildings and leisure centres, The Guardian reported.

Germany is currently at Phase 2 of a three-stage emergency gas plan, with the final phase to kick in once rationing can no longer be avoided.

France

Shops in France will be ordered to close doors when using air conditioning and limit neon lighting in a bid to cut energy waste, a minister said on July 25. Shops will be fined up to €750 (£640) for breaking the air-conditioning rule.

These rules, already in place in some areas, will be rolled out across France, Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, BBC reported.

Leaving doors open when air conditioning is on is “absurd", Pannier-Runacher told local radio station RMC. Energy costs in Europe have spiralled since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Greece

With around 40% of its gas supplies coming in from Russia, Greece was heavily dependent on Moscow for its energy needs. The country unveiled “operation thermostat" with the aim of reducing energy consumption by 10% this year and 30% by 2030. Measures include air conditioners being set at no less than 27C in summer and window shields being installed in public buildings.

Employees have also been urged to ensure that computers are switched off after working hours. As part of a major energy upgrade of state-owned facilities, the government has announced a €640m programme to renew windows and heating and cooling systems in buildings.

To cope with its energy demand, Greece is set to sign a deal with Saudi Arabia in renewable energy and discuss other investments and security. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting in this regard in Athens on July 26.

Italy

Before Mario Draghi resigned as Italy’s prime minister last week, the government was planning measures to curb energy usage - lights to be switched off around monuments, and other extreme measures such as early closure of commercial activities at 7 pm.

Although either of the plans have been introduced yet, since May public buildings, excluding hospitals, have been told to prevent air-conditioning units from running below 19C in summer and above 27C in winter, The Guardian reported.

Hungary

Hungary’s government has declared an energy emergency in response to supply disruptions and skyrocketing energy prices in Europe, an official said on July 19.

The prolonged war and the sanctions from Brussels have caused energy prices to rise dramatically across Europe, and in fact a major part of Europe is already in an energy crisis, said Gergely Gulys, Prime Minister Viktor Orbns chief of staff.

Energy exports will be banned, and Hungary’s only nuclear power plant will also increase its production by extending its operating times, he added. The measures will go into effect in August.

Hungary is heavily dependent on fossil fuels from Russia, and last year signed a 15-year agreement with Russian energy company Gazprom for the purchase of natural gas. Hungary gets around 65% of its oil and 85% of its gas from Russia.

Spain

The Spanish government rejected the plan announced by the European Commission to cut gas consumption by 15 per cent in the coming months in view of the possibility that Russia will cut gas supplies to Europe.

Spain and Portugal said making reductions obligatory was a non-starter. They noted that there are scant energy connections linking them to the rest of Europe and that they use very little Russian gas compared to fellow EU members such as Germany and Italy.

“We will defend European values, but we won’t accept a sacrifice regarding an issue that we have not even been allowed to give our opinion on," Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said.

“We can tell the kids to turn the lights off, or we can keep the blinds down. We need to make things like turning the light off when we leave a room completely routine. Using the thermostat properly is also important," she said.

