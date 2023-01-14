Lithuania Pipeline Explosion: Authorities Order Probe but Gas Co Says ‘Nothing Malicious’

Lithuania’s Pasvalys was rocked by a huge blast that hit a gas pipeline late Friday evening, forcing evacuations. The authorities said there were no casualties in the blast which occurred near the Latvian border.

Videos and images shared on social media showed flames illuminating the sky.

Latvian government officials said a probe would be launched to ascertain the cause and the nation’s defence minister Artis Pabriks said he is not ruling out sabotage.

The BBC in its report cited the pipeline’s operators and said that they don’t believe that the blast was suspicious in nature. The report cited Amber Grid chief executive Nemunas Biknius, who said that they did not see any malicious cause.

Amber Grid is Lithuania’s national gas company and it transfers gas into the north of the country and supplies it to neighbouring Latvia.

“We do not see the signs of any potential impact from outside," Biknius further added.

He pointed to some recent maintenance work conducted on the pipeline - first constructed in 1978 - and said that officials will probe and see if that contributed to the blast.

Biknius told the BBC that gas supply to the pipeline has been halted and it took firefighters four hours to douse the fire. He said those combating the fire do not have any information regarding any intentional damage done to the pipeline.

The pipeline where the blast occurred has two parallel systems. Amber Grid said the explosion occurred in one of them. The other system was not affected. The blast did not take place close to the residential buildings.

Speaking to Lithuanian media, Gintautas Geguzinskas, Pasvalys mayor, said there is no concrete information on what may have led to the blast. He said locals told him that there was some work going on near the site of the explosion.

Flames rose up to 160 feet into the air and the blast was visible from up to 17 kms away. Nearby village, Valakelie, was evacuated. The town is home to 700 residents.

