Liz Loses 'Trusst': 'Thatcherite' UK PM Who Went from Triumph to Trouble in Just 6 Weeks

Many of her supporters hailed her as the “New Iron Lady", but British Prime Minister Liz Truss could not live up to her idol Margaret Thatcher’s legacy, as she resigned on Thursday after only six weeks in 10, Downing Street.

From a little bit of a triumph, when she defeated former treasury chief Rishi Sunak to the country’s top job, Truss’ downfall was predicted by many in the run-up to the elections for choosing the leader of Conservative Party after Borish Johnson stepped down.

Critics, and even allies, predicted that her first weeks in office will be turbulent. But, few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury – least of all Truss herself.

Advertisement

The prime minister’s libertarian economic policies triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her treasury chief and longtime aide Kwasi Karteng. Faced by a mutiny within her own party, the former foreign secretary has finally decided to give up rather than cling onto power.

When she took on Sunak earlier, Truss called herself a disruptor out to challenge economic “orthodoxy". The sad part is that she delivered on the promises she made, and ended up delivering, as a Conservative lawmaker put it, “one horror story after another".

Her boosterish vision was criticised and opposed quite openly by rival Sunak, who argued that immediate tax cuts would be reckless amid the economic shockwaves from Covid and Ukraine war. But, Truss won 57% votes of the 1,72,000 Conservative Party members in the September 5 contest.

‘Fireworks, breakneck speed’

Advertisement

Despite coming to power at a time when most leaders would backtrack on their staunch election promises, Truss was doing what she and the allies said she would. Experts said the PM ensure that there were “fireworks" as she attempted to push for economic reform at “absolutely breakneck speed". The scale of it, however, took many by surprise.

“Many of us, wrongly, expected her to pivot after she won the leadership contest in the way many presidents do after winning the primaries," Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Advertisement

“But she didn’t do that. She actually meant what she said," he added.

The results were disastrous. According to a report in AP, the pound plunged to a record low against the US dollar and the cost of government borrowing soared. The Bank of England was forced to step in to buy government bonds and prevent the financial crisis from spreading to the wider economy.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here