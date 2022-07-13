Liz Truss, Suella Braverman Want More Tories To Back ‘Stop Rishi’ Campaign

Liz Truss warned Tory Brexiteers that they will end up seeing the rightwing within the Conservative Party sidelined if Rishi Sunak becomes the prime minister.

She appealed to the right wing politicians within the Conservative Party to push for her so that if Rishi Sunak is one of the two candidates in the final lap, then they also have a representative.

“The Right of the party needs to make its mind up fast. If the Right don’t want Rishi Sunak to be prime minister then they need to unite behind a single candidate and that candidate is Liz," Truss’ aide was quoted as saying by the DailyMail.

The right wing within the Conservatives and hard Brexiteers within the party have united against Rishi and have put their weight behind Suella Braverman and Liz Truss.

Liz Truss released her campaign video and through her aide propagated the message within the party that she will hit the ground running and committed to core Conservative principles. She also promised that she will lower taxes.

“As prime minister, I will lead a government committed to core Conservative principles, low taxes, a firm grip on spending, driving growth in the economy, giving people the opportunity to achieve anything they want to achieve regardless of their background," Liz Truss said.

The race for 10 Downing Street has heated up with now 8 Tory leaders in the fray. Rishi Sunak faces stiff opposition from his former colleague Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi.

Suella Braverman also said that Tory leaders should lend their weight behind a ‘Stop Rishi’ candidate. “The Right of the party need to come together on a single person who both backed Brexit and who party members actually really like. It would be a catastrophe if they can’t," an aide of the attorney general was quoted as saying by the DailyMail.

The Telegraph in a piece said that the ‘dirty dossier’ that is doing the rounds on Tory WhatsApp groups may have ended up complimenting Rishi Sunak on the job he did in steering the UK economy out of the mess brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another columnist for the Guardian, Simon Jenkins, said the Labour Party is keen not to see Rishi Sunak as the next prime minister because of his competency and ability to deal with strong issues.

Speaking of Truss, Jenkins wrote: “Her attempt to portray herself as a new Thatcher and as the beacon of the party’s right wing is ludicrous. It is hard to recall her making a thoughtful speech in her life. She lives and breathes cliche."

Jenkins also says that Sunak could balance the public spending needs against the dangers of a budget deficit and soaring indebtedness. He also pointed out that he argued with Boris Johnson over his plea for tax cuts. Moreover, without making any ‘fairytale’ like promises over tax cuts, Rishi Sunak was ‘straightforward’ when he said he would take steps to contain inflation first.

(with inputs from The Telegraph, DailyMail and The Guardian)

