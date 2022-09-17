Locals who Sided with Russia in Recaptured Cities Flee Fearing Torture at the Hands of Ukrainian Forces

Russia this week accused Ukraine of carrying out targeted attacks against local officials who collaborated with the Russian forces in Kherson and Luhansk, a report by the Guardian said.

The report cited two blasts in Kherson and Luhansk, respectively, where pro-Russian officials were attacked. In Kherson, five Himars missiles crashed into the central administration building which was under Russian occupation.

In Luhansk, a pro-Russia prosecutor and his deputy died after their building was blown-up. State-run Russian news media outlet Tass said the explosion killed Sergey Gorenko, the prosecutor general for the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic at the scene.

Ukraine put the blame on organized crime units and local mafias. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s senior adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces played no role in the mysterious explosion in Luhansk and blamed the death on ‘internal mafia dispute’. He said it also could be an attempt to get rid of witnesses.

Advertisement

The other notable deaths that were reported were from Berdyansk. There were unconfirmed reports that Oleg Boyko, deputy head of the administration of the port town of Berdyansk, and his wife, Lyudmilla, were killed in their garage.

They were preparing a referendum on the Zaporizhzhia province and were members of the committee.

Collaborators in Ukraine are concerned that they may be punished for siding with the Russian forces.

Earlier in March, videos surfaced on social media websites where ethnic Russians living in Ukraine were attacked by Ukrainian citizens as well as by the local police. Russian prisoners-of-war were also subjected to torutre at the hands of Ukrainian forces to such an extent that Zelensky reminded his troops of the Geneva Convention which says that all prisoners of war should be treated humanely.

The people who collaborated with Moscow were surprised since the Russian forces folded their operations in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Advertisement

Locals speaking to news agency the Guardian said that Russian officials promised that they were here for the foreseeable future but as they fled the once-occupied Ukrainian cities and villages, those locals fear that they now will face punishment and torture at the hands of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine earlier said that they would target collaborators and if charged they would be sent to prison for at least 15 years. “They took several months to gather all this territory and then they abandoned it in two days. They don’t understand what happened," a woman speaking to the Guardian said, describing the pace with which Russian forces retreated from the once occupied territories.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here