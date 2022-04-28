London Diary: As Russia-Ukraine War Leaves EU Low on Energy, UK Steps on The Gas

Foresight: Britain’s long-standing suspicion of Russia has never come in handier. It finds itself in the happy position of practically no dependence on Russian gas for its energy needs. Europe now in fact looks to Britain for at least a slight step-up in gas exports from the UK to the EU.

The Russian threat of cessation of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria comes as a serious threat, were this to persist long-term. For now, Poland says it can “manage" because it has enough stock, and demand dips in the summer. But this invasion may well last beyond summer and if it were to continue into winter, the consequences could be devastating. About 40 per cent of Europe’s gas and 30 per cent of its petrol come from Russia. Some countries, including Germany, not targeted yet, have a higher than average dependence. Never mind Brexit, for energy sourcing Britain is better out of Europe.

Back to business: Britain’s trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has swept fears aside that hung heavy over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India that differences over Ukraine could stand in the way of trade talks. As a new round of talks begins, Trevelyan has reaffirmed the old British policy that money comes first.

“Trade deals aren’t the tool for, sort of, if you like, the broader diplomatic agreement discussion," she said as the talks began. “Those continuing discussions around areas of policy difference, whatever they might be, will continue, but all we will continue to do is to encourage everybody to think about how their relationship either with Russia or indeed with Ukraine can be enhanced or reduced in order to bring this war to an end as quickly as we can".

Britain is being polite with policy differences over Ukraine. It needs the trade deal with India badly to show that Brexit is working and that Boris Johnson is working.

Green bus drive: One of the Indo-British successes announced through Boris Johnson’s visit is working visibly. The aptly named firm Switch Mobility is accelerating its plans to develop clean green buses. The development is taking place across Warwick, Chennai, and Valladolid in Spain.

Warwick is leading on the R&D development through a project in Heathcote Way that will employ 130 skilled people leading the global research and development team to prepare next-generation buses. Work in Warwick is due to begin in June.

