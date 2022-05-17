London Diary: Buffalo Mass Shooting Underscores US Gun Violence Again, But Knives Are out in UK

Britain on the edge: The shootout in Buffalo is the latest such; the US reports mass killings with remorseless regularity. It’s all in the name of freedom, the freedom to buy guns and to use them, which several states in the United States have been championing ferociously, undeterred by these killings. Britain reports few such killings simply because it’s not as easy to buy guns in the UK and across Europe as it is in the US.

But in its own way, Britain is making up with knife crime. London is becoming almost the knifing capital of the world; knife attacks are reported almost daily. In 2020, despite the lockdown, London still recorded 220,265 reported cases of violence, many of them knife-led. The second most ‘popular’ crime was 173,491 robberies, again with knives prominent.

Some of the terrorist crimes London has seen such as the London Bridge attack of 2017 was knife-led. London is proving in the most dubious ways that if enough people use knives, they can be as deadly, and more, than fewer people using guns.

Pak-origin teacher held for sexual assault of girls: It goes on and on; one after the other serial scandals emerge of Pakistanis settled in Britain moving to sexually exploit young and often under-age British girls. This time it’s none other than a schoolteacher from Birmingham, Muhammed Taimoor, who has been charged with sexually assaulting several schoolgirls.

He has been charged with causing or inciting sexual exploitation, sexual activity while in a position of trust, and trafficking. The 28-year-old teacher was earlier arrested on May 9, released on police bail, and then re-arrested. Police and social services staff are meanwhile supporting several girls he abused.

New Thatcher statue egged: This is not quite the best time to have installed a statue of Margaret Thatcher, not even in her home town Grantham. Within two hours of being set up, and before a formal inauguration, it was pelted with eggs. Price rises and shortages hitting all of Britain mean inevitably that Thatcherism will not be popular. This may not be the last time someone has shown what they think of Thatcherism, even if eggs are now more expensive.

