London Diary: For Brits to Beat The Heat, Cool Tips from India

Sweating it out: So how do you beat the heat in an Indian summer in Britain? The British clearly have a lot to learn here. Starting with the use of a simple fan that most homes don’t have. Or air conditioners that are rare, and nowhere near mandatory as they are in middle-class India. Other things missing: the nimbu paani, the joys of panna, lassi, sugarcane juice, and the usual array of coolants.

But there is more. It is advisable to wear some clothes to beat the heat, loose cottons or linen ideally. That much that is rather obvious in India seems far less so in Britain. It simply doesn’t help for the sun to beat down directly on the skin. But some things the Brits just have to do that Indians don’t, not city Indians anyhow. Step out of the house to find some shade because within there is no ventilation, nothing to get the air moving. And how long can you wave a magazine copy at yourself?

The second heatwave this summer is due to last longer than the first, which pushed temperatures in London above 40 degrees Celsius. There will be more of this sort of thing to come, and more for the Brits to learn from India. They’ll have to.

Lawyers object: It can be challenging to list who all in Britain have not gone on strike this summer, or are at least planning to. Railway staff, teachers, nurses, and even criminal lawyers. The consequences of a strike by the last will be the hardest to determine.

The lawyers have said they do not earn anywhere near the compensation due from the casework they put in. So if they begin to do less, or stop altogether, it’s hard to determine with any certainty what that could mean for the accused, or for victims, or for witnesses.

Nobody is likely to get away with murder, to the extent that those cases do lead to an arrest and trial. But in relatively minor cases, the outcome of a trial could go any way. There would be no ready legal way to move against such industrial action.

