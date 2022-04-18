London Diary: Home Secretary Priti Patel Gives Migrants One-Way Ticket to Rwanda

‘Relocation’ woes: Home Secretary Priti Patel has taken pride in putting her signature to what has been widely criticised as one of the cruellest decisions the British government has ever taken. A large number of migrants who have crossed illegally into Britain will be put on a flight to Rwanda on a one-way ticket. It will be for Rwanda now to do with them what it pleases, but there will be no coming back. The British government is reported to be paying Rwanda 120 million pounds for this ‘relocation’.

The top official in the Home department has written to Priti Patel to say there was not “sufficient evidence" that the scheme would deter people from crossing over to the UK. Priti Patel has overruled the concern, and taken personal responsibility for the decision. More than 160 charities and campaign groups have written a joint open letter to the UK government condemning the “shamefully cruel" policy. Priti Patel is unmoved.

Image down the drain: For long, this has been the Indian embarrassment and the outsider’s accusation – the liberal dotting of faeces and other waste on tourist trails – which makes the new complaint of tourist guide Gemma Davies somewhat unexpected. She told the BBC that the trail to the popular Snowdonia was littered with faeces.

The local tourist office said these reports are “upsetting and alarming", and have advised visitors to use the toilets before climbing up the hill trail. The local authorities say there are no plans at present to set up more toilets. Not everyone is pleased with that decision. That makes one of the most popular destinations in Britain look like, and smell like many Indian destinations. Most of these have cleaned up their acts. Time for Britain to follow suit.

Dhesi Boys: The dispute over Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi’s meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has followed predictable lines. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has simply pointed to his meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders earlier. But meetings with both can only be a good thing if they can do a little to convince him that India is not the evil force he has been making it out to be.

Dhesi has so far been walking the ISI line in baiting India, and joining just about every platform created in Parliament and outside to launch into abuse of India. Many are watching the Dhesi space to see if at the least he lessens his usually fulsome abuse of India.​

