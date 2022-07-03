London Diary: Pincher Affair Intensifies, PM Johnson Knew of Suspended Conservative MP's 'Ways'

‘Pincher by nature’: There’s more now over the Pincher affair, but not as scandalous enough to earn the title of ‘Pinchergate’. A former aide of Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, is now saying the prime minister knew of former party deputy chief Chris Pincher’s ways. Pincher was removed from his post after he admitted to groping two males at the Conservative party club. Cummins said Johnson had referred to him as, ‘Pincher by name, Pincher by nature’. The PM’s press office has not denied this yet.

After initial reluctance to act, the party suspended Pincher as a Conservative MP and he had earlier quit his post as deputy chief whip. But, Pincher has made it clear that he will not be resigning as MP. Top bosses clearly do not want to risk another by-election, as Pincher had won by a massive margin of 19,634 votes. But in a by-election last month, the Conservatives lost a seat by more than 6,000 votes they had held, especially one they had won by a majority of over 24,000 votes.

So, it was announced that Pincher is now seeking medical help. How much damage that can control is far from clear.

Broad’s dilemma: England bowler Stuart Broad is considered among the more reliable, and he has had his successes in the ongoing test. But this is a match he would want to forget. It was never likely that Jasprit Bumrah would set a record as a batsman, which he did by taking the most runs ever in a Test match over. Call it the luck of the tail, but Broad can do nothing to wipe it off the record.

Broad will remember India also for his record as bowler in one-day matches when Yuvraj hit him for six sixes in an over. That was in a T20 World Cup match back in 2007.

Brave new England captain Ben Stokes has courted some embarrassment as well. He has not quite found the “miracle touch" that took England to that historic test win against Australia. Everyone forgets the chances Australia missed and the wrong umpiring decisions that helped England win. There’s a lot left to play for individually in this leftover test match.​

