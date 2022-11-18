London Diary: Sunak Tweets in Hindi about G20 Meeting with Modi, Speaks Different Language on Trade

Tough stand: The excitement in India over the meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak turned out to be short-lived, the excitement was always more in Indian minds than in Britain of course. Neither naturally greeted the other with any more sign of enthusiasm than either found for any other. Nor was this some publicly restrained exercise that led to any exceptional warmth later.

The concession Sunak made was to add a line in Hindi to his tweet mentioning the meeting with Modi. “Ek mazboot dosti", he wrote. The excitable in India no doubt pounced on that to feed their glee over Rishi Sunak; Indians are more than a little gullible in the face of such gestures. But it was hard stuff from Rishi Sunak in the talks with Modi. Sunak is linking any agreement over a free trade deal to an agreement from India for it to take back a number of undocumented Indians who have been living in Britain for years.

For Rishi Sunak this is intended as a vote winner. A tough stand on migration is always considered to bring in votes. And Rishi Sunak is particularly keen to show that he is not soft on migration, that he is in fact harder on it than his predecessors. The appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary is alone evidence of that.

And so the FTA that had been agreed earlier more or less is on hold again after officials see what to do with this new demand from Rishi Sunak.

Test for Rishi: The new financial policy statement announced by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is now the big test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Everyone’s been waiting so far to see what Sunak sets out in his financial policy statement, twice postponed earlier. Jeremy Hunt has now come up with the statement as Chancellor but it is Rishi Sunak’s policies really that will now be tested.

The fundamental push is to raise taxes and cut government expenditure in the expectation that this will help to reduce inflation. This is on the principle, some might say assumption, that tax rises — on top of interest rates rises by the Bank of England earlier — and spending cuts will between them limit spending power and help curb inflation, and that tax rises would bring in more money to balance the books, or to at least to redress some of the imbalance. Britain is heavily in debt.

The fear is of course that these moves could limit growth. Britain is already at the bottom of the table among developed economies. All of them have grown, but in Britain GDP has actually come down. Liz Truss’s plan has been to cut taxes to promote growth, and we saw what happened to that. But there is no guarantee that this new government plan that goes a way opposite to Truss’s will work either, even though it does seem the better bet. These will be make-or-break policies for Rishi Sunak.

At the bottom of Britain’s peculiar problems lies Brexit which is making matters so much worse in Britain. This is widely acknowledged by just about everyone outside of the government. But no leader speaks of reconsidering Brexit. Not Sunak, not Truss before him, and not Labour either. British leaders fail to spot the elephant in the room trampling upon the economy.

