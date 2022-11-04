London Diary: There's No Doubt That Suella Braverman Is at Home with Controversies

Ratcheting it up, Suella style: British Home Secretary Suella Braverman appears to be carrying a placard around her these days that says, Watch This Space. Barely a day passes before which she slides from one controversy into another.

The latest has been to describe the arrival of illegal migrants into Britain as an invasion. And it wasn’t long before she was attacked for this by rights groups. That was inevitable. But her own immigration minister Robert Jenrick distanced himself from her remarks. He said you do have to use your language carefully. And following that, a spokesperson for the prime minister appeared to do the same. Downing Street said that Braverman was intending to convey the scale of the problem and that Britain is a welcoming and compassionate country.

Compassionate and welcoming is anything but Braverman. After calling the arrival of illegal migrants an invasion, she told parliament that we should stop pretending those who arrive are all refugees in distress. She said she will do what it takes to fix as she said our hopelessly lax asylum system. And she sounds confident about surviving any opposition to her. Some people would prefer to be rid of me, she said, and “let them try".

Advertisement

She seems confident she will keep her job. But we can expect severe steps ahead from Braverman, which are likely to have the backing of Prime Minister Sunak, even if Braverman fronts those decisions.

She comes in as Home Secretary after Priti Patel who everyone found hard right wing in her ways. Braverman now thinks Patel was too soft. A bit unnerving to think what Braverman will get up to over migration.

Ruse with Russia: The confrontation between Russia and Britain is getting sharper by the day. The Kremlin has again accused Britain of directing and coordinating the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions. A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia had intelligence information that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attacks. He said this amounted to sabotage and terrorism aimed at international infrastructure.

Advertisement

This comes after confirmed reports that a US aircraft has circled the area of the explosions several times about that time. The explosions in late September disrupted Russian gas supplies to Germany.

The new Russian accusation came a day after Moscow blamed Britain for training and supervision in a drone attack on its naval fleet in Sevastopol. One ship was reported damaged in the attack. Britain has called such claims invented stories. Russian claims have been dismissed as accusations without evidence.

Advertisement

But there is no doubt whatsoever that the British are both equipping and training the Ukrainian military. The British government has announced and even boasted of supplying arms to the Ukrainian forces. Military training is ongoing for Ukrainians within Britain. And this is no secret; the media have been invited to witness and report on such military training for Ukrainians. Two previous prime ministers, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss, have both boasted of such support. One of the first calls Rishi Sunak made as PM was to Zelensky.

Read all the Latest News here